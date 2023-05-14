Ukraine does not need intermediaries. The corresponding statement was made on May 13 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the proposals of the Vatican to resolve the conflict.

“With all due respect to His Holiness, we do not need mediators, we need a just world,” he said on the TV channel RAI.

The Ukrainian leader specified that the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine should be based on the formula put forward by Kiev. Moreover, when asked by a leading TV channel about a possible conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky replied that he had nothing to talk about with the Russian leader.

Pope Francis and high-ranking hierarchs of the Vatican have repeatedly said that they are ready for a mediating role in the Ukrainian settlement.

Earlier in the day, after talks with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni, the President of Ukraine announced the adoption of “important decisions” to protect the Ukrainian sky. He clarified that during his visit to Rome, issues relating, in particular, to the field of security and the military sphere were put forward for discussion.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader called the dialogue in Italy quite fruitful, and also expressed his desire that Italy take part in the restoration of Ukraine and help prepare the energy sector for winter.

Zelensky arrived in Italy, where he held talks with Prime Minister George Meloni on May 13. On the day of his visit, a group of activists came to the Colosseum, where they unfurled a banner reading “Zelensky [здесь] not happy.” Also on another large banner were unfurled slogans against sending weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier, on May 10, the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, announced contacts with Moscow and Kiev on the issue of the “peace mission”, which Pope Francis had previously announced.

Also, on April 30, Pope Francis announced that the Vatican was participating in a peacekeeping mission to try to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, without revealing details.

Prior to this, back in December last year, Prime Minister George Meloni announced Italy’s readiness to act as a guarantor of a peace agreement on Ukraine. Rome will support any effort to achieve peace, she specified.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.