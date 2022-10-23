“If Russia says that Ukraine is preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this. I think the world should respond as harshly as possible,” Zelensky said on social media.

He added that if Russia had prepared “a new phase of escalation, it must now see, in a precautionary form and before one of its new “dirties”, that the world will not accept this.”

Zelensky considered that Moscow’s threat to use nuclear weapons, “and against our country that has given up its nuclear arsenal (…) is justification (for imposing) sanctions (on Russia) and at the same time (providing) greater support for Ukraine.”

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on social media that “Russia’s lies about Ukraine’s intention to use a “dirty bomb” are as absurd as they are dangerous.”

Washington’s response

On the other hand, she refused A spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a “dirty bomb”.

Spokeswoman Adrian Watson said the world would see Russia using this claim as a pretext for escalation.

“I spoke on the phone today with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who requested a follow-up call,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a tweet. “She rejected any excuse for Russian escalation and emphasized the value of continued engagement amid Russia’s illegal and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

And the Russian RIA Novosti agency had quoted reliable sources in various countries, including Ukraine, that there are indications that the preparation of Kyiv provocation, using the so-called “dirty bomb”.

The Russian Agency indicated that this possible provocation, which is planned to be carried out on the territory of Ukraine, aims to accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction in its military operations in Ukraine, and thus launch a strong campaign against it in the world, in order to undermine confidence in Moscow.

The plan, according to RIA Novosti, was put on the track for implementation, and is in its final stage.