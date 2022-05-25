“My question is the following: is there practical unity (in the West)? I don’t touch it,” the Ukrainian president stressed, during a video intervention in the framework of the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland, stressing that “it needs the support of a united Europe.”

“Is there unity about the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO? No. So is the West united? No,” Zelensky added, at a breakfast organized by Ukraine.

“Our strength was the unity within the country, and now this depends on the unity of the West to be strong and strongly support Ukraine” against Russia, he added.

“We will have an advantage over Russia when we are actually united,” he said.

The Ukrainian president once again expressed his “gratitude” to US President Joe Biden for new financial aid worth $40 billion.

“We need support from a united Europe,” he said, denouncing the position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is still reluctant at this stage to impose an embargo on Russian oil.

“Something is not going well with Hungary,” he added.