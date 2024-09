Saturday, September 21, 2024, 9:17 PM



| Updated 21:32h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday again lamented that his main Western allies, the United States and the United Kingdom, have not allowed him to use the long-range missiles they provide him to attack Russian territory, a sensitive issue due to fears of the …

This content is exclusive for subscribers