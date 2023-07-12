Zelensky said he would not agree to the exchange of Ukrainian territories for NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would never exchange the country’s territory for NATO membership. Press conference in Vilnius broadcast All-Ukrainian telethon.

Answering a question from journalists about whether a scenario is possible in which NATO membership can be used as a matter of negotiations with Moscow, for which the West is preparing, the Ukrainian leader said that partners clearly know Kiev’s position.

“I will say that we will never exchange any status for any of our territories, we will not give up our territories and we will never exchange for a frozen conflict,” he stressed.

Earlier, Zelensky asked NATO to specify the conditions that the republic must fulfill in order to join the North Atlantic Alliance. The head of state urged “to pay attention to the wording regarding the “conditions””, expressing a desire to see specifics in them.