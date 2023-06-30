Zhovkva: Zelensky will not go to NATO summit in July unless he receives an invitation to membership

Igor Zhovkva, deputy adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the Ukrainian leader would not go to the NATO summit in Vilnius unless Kyiv received an invitation to join the alliance. This is reported Reuters.

The agency notes that at some point the Ukrainian official slammed his fist on the table to confirm his position.

This bid is now on the tables of the leaders of NATO allies. The Vilnius summit would be a very good start for responding to this request. And by answer, we mean an invitation to membership, which is just the first step. Igor Zhovkva Deputy Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Zhovkva noted that Zelensky had no reason to attend the summit if NATO members “show a lack of courage” and the meeting does not bring the expected result in Kyiv.

The adviser recalled that last year, when Finland and Sweden filed an application, the allies immediately responded to it with an invitation to start the procedure for joining the alliance.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada called on NATO to assume obligations to provide Ukraine with a place in the alliance. In addition, the deputies asked to recognize “the inexpediency of Ukraine passing the stage of the NATO Membership Action Plan.”

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Kyiv demands respect from NATO members when talking about the “high standards” of the alliance. He stressed that today the Ukrainian army is the only one in Europe with real experience of participating in military conflicts, as well as a “bearer of unique expertise” in combat operations with Russia.

Zelensky discusses NATO membership with former US Vice President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had discussed with former US Vice President, presidential candidate Mike Pence the prospects for Ukraine’s membership in NATO and further steps to support the country.

Discussed our defense, the interaction between our peoples, security cooperation and the importance of decisiveness and certainty of partners regarding the future membership of Ukraine in NATO Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The head of state stressed that the support of the US Congress from both Democrats and Republicans is extremely important for Kyiv. The Ukrainian leader thanked Washington for recent defense aid packages, $2.1 billion on June 6 and $500 million on June 27. He pointed out that the unprecedented amount of support provided since February 2022 has reached $43.1 billion.

Earlier, the Pentagon reported that since Joe Biden began his tenure as US president, total US military aid to Ukraine has exceeded $41.2 billion. At the same time, a significant part ($40.5 billion) was allocated after February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a special military operation.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine expects maximum specifics from the NATO summit

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov Twitter said that Kyiv expects maximum specifics regarding the security of Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

He expressed the hope that the decisions of the alliance will be the opposite of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, when Ukraine transferred nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees to Russia, Britain and the United States, as well as the NATO Bucharest summit in 2008, where NATO members promised Ukraine and Georgia that they would one day join the Western military alliance. According to the politician, these events were “consistent steps to encourage the Russian attack on Ukraine.”

The third mistake can be critical… From the upcoming Vilnius summit we expect maximum specifics in the style of “anti-Budapest” Alexey Danilov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, demanded that NATO give Kyiv guarantees of invitation to the alliance after the end of the conflict with Russia. He also said that this demand of Ukraine is non-negotiable.

The British Ministry of Defense urged to simplify the procedure for Ukraine’s accession to NATO

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace urged NATO to simplify the procedure for Ukraine to join the alliance so that the country has the opportunity to gain membership.

According to the head of the department, at the time of receiving the invitation, Sweden and Finland did not have anything from the Action Plan for joining the alliance, which raises a fair question whether these procedures should be simplified at the summit in Vilnius and state that, due to other conditions, Ukraine can join political bloc.

They have, after all, the most experienced ground forces in Europe and are probably one of the most heavily armed nations in Europe. I think it's absolutely necessary for us to drop the Membership Action Plan. Ben Wallace UK Secretary of Defense

Wallace said that NATO should take a consolidated position and move towards the admission of Ukraine. He recalled that the United Kingdom consistently supports this in accordance with the agreements following the Bucharest summit.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO would send a strong signal of support to Ukraine at the summit in Vilnius. At the same time, he noted that now the alliance needs to focus on military assistance to Kyiv.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas promised a surprise about Ukraine’s NATO membership during the July summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron backed the call by Ukraine and NATO’s eastern members to put Kyiv on a “concrete path” to membership in the alliance once hostilities have ended.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the change in France’s position on Ukraine’s accession to the alliance.