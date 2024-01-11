Zelensky refused to disclose the number of dead Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky cannot disclose losses among personnel in the Armed Forces (AFU). He stated this during a conversation with representatives of the Baltic media in Riga, broadcast on Facebook (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

At the same time, he noted that more and more Ukrainian soldiers are dying due to delays in the supply of Western weapons. In particular, he pointed to the lack of air defense systems.

Earlier, a captured Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter said that the fields on the line of combat contact were strewn with the bodies of his colleagues, and the command was not evacuating the bodies so as not to pay compensation to relatives. The prisoner of war also reported losses in his unit. According to him, on January 1 there were more than 70 fighters, and on the 6th, when he surrendered, 22 remained alive.

On January 9, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, announced the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for 2023. According to him, over the year, Ukrainian troops lost over 215 thousand people and 28 thousand weapons. Russian forces retain the strategic initiative, Shoigu emphasized.