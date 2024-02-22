Zelensky: Ukraine does not want to repeat the Minsk agreements

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he does not want to conclude new agreements like the Minsk ones. This is what he's talking about reported in an interview with Fox News.

He noted that we are talking not only about territories, but about the security of Ukraine. “We do not believe in new frozen conflicts,” the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

In 2022, Zelensky refused to implement the Minsk agreements with Russia and put forward demands that constitute the so-called peace formula. He demanded the fulfillment of a number of conditions, including a complete ceasefire, the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the introduction of a price ceiling on Russian energy resources and the return of Ukraine to the 1991 borders.