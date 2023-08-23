Zelensky called the exchange of territories for Ukraine’s membership in NATO a provocation

The head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky refused to change territories for the country’s membership in NATO. This is reported RIA News .

The Ukrainian leader considered such an exchange a provocation. “Change [членство в альянсе] NATO on our lands is a dishonest conversation, an artificial or not artificial provocation,” he stressed.

Earlier, Zelensky agreed to exchange Belgorod for Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. Thus, he responded to the statement by the director of the personal apparatus of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the option of ending the war through granting Kyiv membership in the alliance in response to agreeing to cede the lost territories to Russia.