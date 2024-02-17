Zelensky at the Munich Conference recognized the superiority of Russian troops over the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky, during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, acknowledged the superiority of Russian troops over the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This is reported by RIA News.

The politician called the Ukrainian conflict unfair “from the point of view of advantage.” “If you have artillery [дальностью] up to 20 kilometers, and Russia’s artillery is 40 kilometers. Here is your answer,” he emphasized. Zelensky said that in the end, a living person fights against long-range combat systems. According to him, this is unfair and “contradicts the ideology of war.”

Earlier, Zelensky said that if the United States stops providing assistance to Ukraine, then Kyiv will cease to consider this country its strategic partner. According to the politician, he is not even considering alternatives to this partnership format.

On February 16, it became known that the United States House of Representatives went into recess until the end of February without agreeing on assistance to Ukraine; legislators never voted on the relevant bill.