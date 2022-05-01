The Ukrainian president said on Sunday that he had held a meeting with Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv and published a video of her visit.

“Thank you to the United States for contributing to the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a tweet on his Twitter account, according to AFP.

He attached to his tweet a video showing him surrounded by armed guards when he received Pelosi and a congressional delegation in front of the presidential residence in Kyiv, and then during a meeting with US officials.

“The United States is one of the main supporters of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression,” Zelensky stressed, according to Agence France-Presse.

“We are convinced that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom,” Pelosi said in the video clip, which Zelensky posted on Twitter. “You are fighting a fight for everyone. Our obligation is to be by your side until the fighting is over.”

“Our delegation headed to Kyiv to send a resounding and unambiguous message to the entire world that the United States stands by Ukraine,” said a statement issued by the US delegation, which is heading to southeastern Poland and Warsaw, and stressed that “additional US support is on its way” to Ukraine.

The visit of Pelosi and the Congressional delegation came a week after a visit to Kiev by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, during which they announced the gradual return of the US diplomatic presence to Ukraine and additional direct and indirect assistance of more than $700 million.