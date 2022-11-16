Head of Ukraine Zelensky announced his intention to offer Russia a public form of negotiations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received signals from allies about Russia’s desire to conduct direct negotiations. His words lead RIA News.

Speaking to reporters, the Ukrainian leader said that he received signs from partners that showed Russia’s readiness for dialogue with Ukraine.

I have received signals from the leaders of states, who say: it seems to us that [президент России Владимир] Putin wants direct negotiations. And I said: we will offer a public form Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky added that he did not want to negotiate with Russia “behind the scenes.”

Zelensky’s conditions

The Ukrainian leader, during a video conference speech at the G20 summit, said that Kyiv needs new and effective security guarantees, a return to the Minsk agreements is impossible. In this regard, he put forward a number of conditions.

Related materials: See also The UAE calls for supporting the aspirations of the Libyan people

Zelensky’s new demands were the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian energy resources, and the expansion of the grain deal.

Russia’s reaction

Commenting on Zelensky’s demands, Vladimir Polyakov, deputy of the People’s Council of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said that the “peace formula” proposed by Zelensky is not viable, and his proposals will in no way affect the end of hostilities.

Related materials:

According to the deputy, the leader of Ukraine decided to offer such conditions and resume negotiations with Russia after meeting with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

One of the main tasks set for Zelensky was to look more negotiable on the outside. Although earlier he said that he would not conduct any direct negotiations with Russia Vladimir Polyakov Deputy of the People’s Council of the LPR

At the same time, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called Zelensky’s conditions ridiculous. The Chechen leader offered his conditions to Kyiv, including the recognition of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol as part of Russia.

According to him, until now he considers it unacceptable “to even stutter about the negotiations.” Kadyrov emphasized that if the special military operation does not end on the terms he has announced, then there will be volunteers in Chechnya who will force “Bandera fascists and shaitans to answer for every drop of blood.”