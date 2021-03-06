President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for its help in the fight against oligarchs. So he reacted to Washington’s sanctions against Igor Kolomoisky, according to the page of the head of state’s office in Facebook…

“Every fair decision in this direction will help Ukraine become a strong and truly independent state,” the Zelenskiy administration said in a statement.

The report notes that the fight against oligarchs is necessary for Kiev on the way to “economic prosperity and Euro-Atlantic integration”, and the President of Ukraine has already done more for this in two years of his term than any of his predecessors. The struggle is being waged both in the field of criminal law and in the field of economics by creating a transparent competitive environment for business.

On March 5, Washington announced that it had imposed sanctions on Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky and banned him from entering the country. The decision is related to the corrupt activities of the oligarch as governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region under President Viktor Yanukovych. In addition, the United States fears that Kolomoisky may “undermine democratic processes” even now.

Since August 2020, the US Department of Justice has been conducting litigation regarding the acquisition of real estate by Kolomoisky and his business partner Gennady Bogolyubov in the states of Kentucky and Texas. It is alleged that businessmen withdrew billions of dollars from Privatbank from 2008 to its nationalization in 2016, and this money went to buy real estate.

Kolomoisky strongly supported Zelenskiy during the presidential campaign and called himself a fan. The oligarch is credited with having a strong influence on the president of Ukraine himself, to the point that Zelensky is his protégé, but this has never been proven.