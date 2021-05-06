President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a press conference after talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, was surprised that an American journalist received a Russian translation. He responded with the phrase “they are everywhere.” He shared the footage of the meeting Telegram-channel “Pool No. 3”.

During his speech, the President of Ukraine stopped and asked a BBC journalist if she could hear him. “I have a Russian translation. Everything is ok, ”she replied. “Russian translation? They are here! They are everywhere!” – Zelensky joked.

On Thursday, May 6, Zelensky and Blinken met in Kiev. The US Secretary of State named the main direction of Ukraine’s development. In his opinion, this is a fight against corruption in the country. He also indicated that Washington supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and promised to oppose Moscow’s actions to destabilize the situation.