Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the strategy of maritime security of Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Ukraine’s maritime security strategy. This is reported by RIA News.

The text states that the goal of the strategy is to ensure readiness, comprehensive and effective prevention and response to threats to Ukraine’s maritime security. “In coastal areas, in its sea spaces, as well as other areas of the World Ocean to which Ukraine’s economic and other interests extend,” the authors specified.

In addition, the tasks include building the Naval Forces (Navy) with all branches of the armed forces, creating an anti-mine coalition with NATO member countries. The strategy also includes conducting exercises, maneuvers, ensuring the permanent presence of the North Atlantic Alliance forces in the Black Sea, and organizing joint sea patrols in the Azov-Black Sea basin.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began to use a new strategy in the conflict with Russia. Bild columnist Julian Repke stated that the Ukrainian military is moving from purely military targets to the destruction of Russian infrastructure, which serves both the civilian population and the military-industrial complex.