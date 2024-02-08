Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced popular top general Valery Zaluzhny as commander of the armed forces. General Oleksandr Syrsky has been appointed as his successor. He was commander of the land forces. Zaluzhny's dismissal had been in the air for days.
Caspar Naber and Sanne Schelfaut
Latest update:
08-02-24, 20:48
