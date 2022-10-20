President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on sanctions against individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation. The corresponding decree was published on October 20 on the website of the office of the Ukrainian leader.

The list includes 1374 companies and organizations, as well as about 2.5 thousand individuals.

Earlier, in August, Zelensky announced the confiscation of Russian assets totaling $765 million. At the same time, he noted that work to seize property continues. At a meeting on the sanctions policy, a proposal was made to seize over 900 more objects.

Prior to that, in May, the President of Ukraine signed a law on determining the procedure for the confiscation of assets of persons supporting the Russian special operation to protect Donbass. It was decided that the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) would turn the property into state revenue, and the Ministry of Justice would be responsible for searching for assets and going to court.

Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014, on February 24.

