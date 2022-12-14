O. HERNANDEZ Correspondent. Brussels Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 21:06



The people received this Wednesday the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought from the European Parliament for their “struggle and courage” in the face of the Russian invasion. And, as the personification of resistance to Moscow, the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelensky, was in charge of receiving the award, although he did not go to Strasbourg in person. In his thank you speech, via videoconference, he expressed his gratitude to the European Union (EU) for supporting kyiv and pressed to promote “as soon as possible” the creation of a special court to judge the war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. .

He asked for support from the European Union to move forward on that path. “I call on all of you to support this work. The court should start working as soon as possible,” she assured. Given the numerous massacres and attacks on civilians that continue in the country today, Ukrainians “cannot wait for the end of the war” to judge these crimes, the leader pressed. “Maybe it’s only after the end of the war, when we liberate all our territory, that we will find all the graves of terror. Only then will we be able to tell how many lives the tyranny has claimed,” he added.

The European Commission already supported in November the creation of a specialized and independent court, backed by the United Nations, to judge the material and intellectual authors of the crimes registered in Bucha, Irpin, Izium and dozens of Ukrainian towns. “Russia must pay for its horrible crimes, including its crime of aggression against a sovereign State,” said the president of the European Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, at the time.

“Let it not happen again”



In addition to holding those responsible for the invasion of Ukraine to account, Zelensky hopes that this process will serve to “prevent such aggression from happening again.” In these almost ten months of war, the destruction that the Russian Army has left behind “must be reflected in the sentences,” he said, while asking that there be no impunity and that those who organized and initiated the aggression be tried. .

The Ukrainian people were the winners of the prize by consensus of the political groups and, as added by the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, “nobody deserves it more.” The Ukrainian president, for his part, assured this Wednesday that his country will emerge victorious in this war and that it will put an end to the imperialist ambitions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We will win so that there are no attempts to apply, again, a genocidal policy against our people, both in Ukraine and throughout Europe,” he concluded.