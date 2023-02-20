Ukraine, Zelensky now makes fun of Berlusconi with Vodka

Tomorrow is the big day. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will fly to Kiev to meet Zelensky and somehow seal Italy’s submission to Ukraine. He comes bearing the Italian leader, five Tornado and Amx fighter planes with gifts. In return, the shrewd Kievan flashes so many dindini for the reconstruction that the usual suspects would gobble up instead: Germany, France, United Kingdom and USA that they have made a (profitable) art of post-war reconstruction.

As known, the acceleration is due to the fact that Silvio Berlusconi, last week attacked the Ukrainian leader making it clear that he is an obstacle to the peace process. After all, for a few days Zelensky he is as excited as a salamander from the Black Sea. Giorgia Meloni’s visit is in fact the definitive seal to his policy which is not exactly pacifist. We’ve talked about it several times. And here too: in short, things are much more complex than what the Kiev narrative wants to represent.

In fact, the Ukrainian question has more the stigmas of a civil war than that of a “invasion” as the Kiev propaganda would have you believe. And, within this internal war, the reasons lean on Russia’s side for two essential reasons: 1) Crimea is a gift from Khrushchev to Ukraine 2) There was a coup d’état in Ukraine against Viktor Yanukovych, duly elected Ukrainian president, who had to flee.

It is very difficult to talk about these things in the West without falling into the net of ostracism. The founder of Pink Floyd Roger Waters did so at the UN some time ago, using the shield of his great popularity. Alessandro Di Battista has also been reiterating this for some time, but the wall is almost impenetrable. EU citizens are starting to get tired of paying the costs of a war that is not theirs. Stellar inflation, expensive bills, expensive mortgages, inconvenience, instability, nuclear war anxiety. The effects of the “Kievism professionals” fall on everyone, making life in the world worse. Silvio Berlusconi was therefore right to finally say that the “king is naked” and that the main obstacle to peace is Zelensky himself.

And yesterday the Ukrainian did not miss the opportunity to bully the Knight by saying: “I heard Berlusconi’s statements. I don’t know him personally, maybe I should send him something… I don’t know, what can I give him? Vodka “I have good vodka. If a case of vodka is enough to get Berlusconi on our side, then we will finally solve this problem.”

He missed, as happens to him every day, a good opportunity to shut up, also alluding to possible and improbable things”you give” who would have arrived in Arcore from Moscow. An incautious move by the man in the green shirt because Berlusconi and Forza Italia are a decisive component of the centre-right majority who are supporting Giorgia Meloni who is in turn supporting him.

It is true that Fratelli d’Italia’s numbers are solid, but if you even put yourself into it Matthew Salvini, so Arcore should work a bit, the situation becomes difficult to manage. In this sense, Meloni shakes the Third Pole bogeyman but the comic results of the formation of Renzi and Calenda in the last regional ones give the figure of what a change of this kind would entail. Giorgia Meloni, in opposition, has always been pro-Russian, even if she cleverly did not give striking demonstrations but her friendships speak for themselves as is also reported in her autobiography “I am Giorgia” a few years ago.

Viktor Orbán – a close friend of Putin – is also a very great friend of his and the fact that you now ignore him does not mean that the ancient bond has failed. The fact is that if Meloni followed her true instinct – Moscow would go into crisis with her with the leadership of the government because the USA and the EU would immediately make her pay with her past “fascist”. It is in Italy, as is known, that one cannot govern without the approval of Washington and Brussels.

But in the light of all this, the shy Salvini, who once walked around wearing Putin’s T-shirts in Red Square, and Berlusconi can let their “breath” be felt on the Roman leader, not only to gain some tactical advantage but also to finally correspond to the they feel pro-Russian which is also that of many centre-right voters and many Italians.

