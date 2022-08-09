The Kremlin estimated on Tuesday that the Ukrainian president’s proposal, Volodymyr Zelensky, to ban all Russians from entering Western countries “goes beyond all limits”.

The Ukrainian president told the Washington Post that current Western sanctions against Moscow are too weak and suggested that Western countries close their borders to all Russian citizens.

“The irrationality of thought in this case goes beyond all limits,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The president considers that Russia should receive more sanctions. Photo: AFP PHOTO / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

“Any attempt to isolate the Russians or Russia is a process that has no prospects,” Peskov added.

Regardless of their political stance, Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy,” Zelensky told the Post.

Some European countries have suspended certain visas for russian Citizens, but several voices call for stronger measures to be taken.

In Paris, the Château de Vincennes, which houses the archives of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, restricted access to Russian citizens.

Access to Russians was restricted after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in late February, the French defense ministry told AFP.

In Finland, the conservative party (opposition) called at the end of June to suspend the issuance of new tourist visas to Russian citizens.

The Kremlin warned that Russia would “react very negatively” if visas were restricted.

*With information from AFP

