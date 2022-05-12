Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is “ready to talk” with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, “But without an ultimatum,” he said in a television interview that will be broadcast this Thursday night and of which the Italian media publish a preview.

Zelensky argues on public television RAI what negotiations with Moscow are difficult because “every day the Russians occupy villagesmany people have left their homes, have been killed by the Russians” and Ukrainian citizens are suffering “torture and murder”, which “complicates things a lot”.

I know that Putin wanted to achieve a result but he has not achieved it. That we are proposed to deliver something to save the face of the Russian president is not fair.

On the situation in Azovstal, the Ukrainian president states: “We are doing everything possible, we have given the information to the Russians; Switzerland and Turkey are involved in this matter, and I also spoke with the president of Finland (Sauli Ninisto), who will speak with Putin.”

He justifies that the Russian army must leave the country as soon as possible and answer for what it has done, and rejects that “a way out for Russia” can be sought.

In this sense, he assures that at no time has he considered “recognizing the independence of Crimea”, annexed by Russia in 2014, and maintains that Crimea “has always been Ukrainian territory”.

Volodomir Zelensky, President of Ukraine in a diplomatic speech. Photo: EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS

“Ukraine wants peace, very normal things like respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, people’s traditions, language. They may be trivial things but they have been violated by Russia and must be returned,” he says.

At the same time, Zelensky points out that the Ukrainians must win the conflict because “they have no right to lose it.” after the tens of thousands of deaths” that have occurred.

Furthermore, he acknowledges that the Russian army is “four times larger, its state is eight times larger”, but that Ukrainians are “ten times stronger as people” because they are in their territory.

“For us, victory is to recover our things, for them it is to steal something. We are not on an equal footing, Russia is stronger, but the world is with us and we feel that little by little we are achieving it,” he says.

Zelensky also mentions the Pope to say that Ukrainians are “very grateful” and trust Francis, but adds that one cannot “accept that image of two people walking side by side holding the Russian and Ukrainian flags, because ” The Russian flag is synonymous with occupation, it is the flag under which they are killing us.”

The Ukrainian president does not go into detail about what situation he is referring to, although during the Via Crucis held at the Coliseum last April a Ukrainian and a Russian woman carried the cross together at the 13th stationwhich reflects the death of Christ, as a sign of reconciliation.

Zelensky’s interview takes place after the past 1st. may the group Mediaset broadcast the first interview in a European media with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was able to make statements without being cross-examined by the journalist and even compared the Ukrainian president to Adolf Hitler because of his “Hebrew origins.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

