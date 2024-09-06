Zelensky urges Western allies to end conflict with Russia in autumn

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to end the conflict with Russia in the fall. He made this proposal to his Western allies.

The Ukrainian leader arrived in Germany for a meeting of the contact group at the American Ramstein air base, where he stated that it was necessary to end the conflict with the Russian side, and if this was done in the fall, it would be possible to restore a “reliable international security order,” Zelensky noted.

“Let’s make sure that this autumn becomes the time when the conflict ends,” he suggested, while asking for help and assistance from Western partners.

What do people in Russia think about a possible ceasefire?

At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke about the fate of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. According to him, achieving its goals peacefully is a priority for Russia.

“Ukraine is not ready for such negotiations, for this reason the special military operation is still ongoing,” Peskov said.

Photo: Heiko Becker / Reuters

Before moving on to negotiations, it is necessary to deal with the Ukrainian bandits in the Kursk region, – this is the opinion expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, according to him, Ukraine hardly wants the conflict to end.

“If the fighting stops, the Ukrainian authorities will have to lift martial law, and after lifting martial law, presidential elections must be held immediately. The current authorities are clearly not ready for this, they have little chance of being re-elected,” the Russian leader explained.

Turkish foreign policy analyst Gokhun Gecmen suggested that the situation with the negotiations could change. According to him, the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Kursk region will now make the issue more difficult to resolve than it could have been.

I think Zelensky wants to play for time until the US elections. On the other hand, although today the negotiations seem to have reached a dead end, the losses of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield and the possibility of Donald Trump winning the US presidential election may put another scenario on the agenda Gokhun GechmenTurkish foreign policy analyst

The expert also predicted the end of the policy of unity of the collective West. “I think that the European Union, which does not want Ukraine to be recognized as a European, rather than a global problem, will also come closer to a solution over time,” he added.