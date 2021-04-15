President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposed on Thursday, April 15, to develop a law on the “status of an oligarch.” According to the head of state, the corresponding law will exclude the influence of the oligarchs on the political life and economy of the country.

The Ukrainian leader made a corresponding proposal at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

“There were several economic issues, and I proposed to develop a fundamental bill on the status of an oligarch, what will happen to such people, what sanctions will be introduced, how oligarchs will turn into businessmen. The influence of oligarchs on Ukraine, on the choice of Ukraine, on the economy of Ukraine, on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – this cannot be allowed, therefore the issue of oligarchs in Ukraine will be considered, “the Strana.ua portal quoted Zelensky as saying.

Earlier, on March 22, Zelensky’s economic adviser Oleg Ustenko said that the president had launched a broad process of “de-oligarchization” in Ukraine. RT…

He pointed out that a certain group of stakeholders, mostly oligarchs, had been trying for many years to “preserve the situation in the country” by developing their own business and creating barriers to entry for others.