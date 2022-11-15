President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to exchange prisoners of war with the Russian side according to the “all for all” formula. He announced this during a video message to the participants of the G20 summit on November 15.

“We must unite for the only real model for the release of captives – “all for all,” the President of Ukraine said.

He drew attention to the fact that this formula should also include civilians who left for the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as children whom Kyiv refers to as “displaced persons.”

On November 3, as a result of negotiations, 107 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation were returned from the territory of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that everyone is also provided with the necessary psychological assistance.

Before that, on October 29, 50 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime, who were in mortal danger in captivity. Aircraft of the Aerospace Forces took them to the capital for treatment and rehabilitation.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

