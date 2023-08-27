Zelensky: military aid packages for Ukraine expected in September

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised a “powerful September” for the country, as well as new military aid packages. He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

“We have already begun to prepare a powerful September for Ukraine. Our international activity will be no less than in these weeks. The first is our protection. New defensive packages for Ukrainian warriors. Artillery, armored vehicles, air defense and missiles, mine-clearing equipment,” the Ukrainian leader listed. According to him, all partners have already been notified about the needs of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU).

Zelensky also announced plans to hold talks on the accession of new countries to security guarantees for Ukraine and participate in international events, in particular, in the session of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier it was reported that Finland approved the 18th package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost 94 million euros. The defense department does not disclose the content of the delivery of equipment “for operational reasons” and in order for the weapons to reach their destination.