President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with Focus, promised to reformat the work of the country’s Constitutional Court (CC) in 2021.

According to him, in its current form, the body is not capable of impartially performing its functions, since it has become a “public-private partnership enterprise.” He believes that the decisions of the judges are now influenced by various structures that have nothing to do with the state. “For many years they, these shareholders of the Constitutional Court, have been influenced by players – both from business and from politics,” the president added.

Zelensky stressed that during his presidency, not a single appointment to the Constitutional Court took place. To solve the problem of the organ’s dependence, he also proposed to remove from the post of its current chairman Alexander Tupitsky. The President explained that this person has already provoked several conflicts within the country and it is time for him to leave his post voluntarily. “The reboot of the court should start with this. I do not even threaten, ”the Ukrainian leader concluded.

On October 27, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine blocked the law on electronic declaration of income of officials, and also deprived the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption of a number of key powers. President Zelensky did not recognize these decisions, and a constitutional crisis began in Ukraine.