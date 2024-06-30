Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky complained about the continued attacks on his country, and renewed his call on his Western allies to provide more air defense assistance.

Zelensky announced in Kyiv on Sunday that Russia had dropped 800 glide bombs over Ukraine in the past week alone.

He also posted a video clip showing destruction and fires in the regions of Kherson, Dnipro, Odessa and Zaporizhya, in addition to other regions.

Seven people were killed yesterday, Saturday, in an attack on the city of Vilnyansk in the Zaporizhya region.

According to official statistics on Sunday, more than 40 people were injured in the attack.

“Ukraine needs more air defense systems,” Zelensky said.