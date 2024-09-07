Darius Minor Correspondent. Rome Saturday, September 7, 2024, 10:09 PM











The end of the war in Ukraine could be “closer.” That is at least what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims, who met this Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Ambrosetti Forum held in the town of Cernobbio, in the north of the country. In a later meeting with Italian media, the leader of the Kiev government expressed his conviction that the conflict could end through “diplomatic means” if the new peace and security plan he has designed and plans to present soon to US President Joe Biden is successful. He will also make it known to the two candidates to succeed Biden in the White House, the Democrat Kamala Harris and the Republican Donald Trump, as well as to the other leaders of the G7 countries (France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Italy, in addition to the United States). “I want to know what they think,” he said.

Although Zelensky did not want to give details of his new peace plan, he said that it was “not just about weapons” as it included “important global issues”. In order to implement it, however, he demanded “guarantees” from his allies, so that it would have “a strong deterrent effect” for Russia and force Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate, something that the Ukrainian president now seems willing to do as well.

Bombings



“With the conferences on reconstruction and concrete agreements, we are strengthening the economy and bringing the end of the war closer,” said the Kiev leader, stressing that it is Moscow that must take the first steps, ending the bombing of Ukrainian cities. “We cannot accept an ultimatum to hand over 30% of our territory and our people and forgive the massacres.”

In his interview with Italian media, Zelensky boasted of the success of the military operation launched in the Russian region of Kursk, which has served to “relieve the pressure” of the Kremlin troops on the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy. He also explained that the latest changes in his government are due to the fact that “the war continues and people are getting tired,” so it was necessary to “inject new energy” into various ministries. The Ukrainian leader finally assured that he “has no problems with Italy” despite the recent halt to the EU in the delivery of weapons imposed by the Government of Rome together with that of Hungary.