Telegraf: Head of Zelensky’s Office of President Yermak is trying to fire Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

The head of the Office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, has prepared options for the removal of Vitali Klitschko from the post of mayor of Kyiv. About it reported Ukrainian edition of Telegraf, citing a source close to the Kyiv mayor.

The mayor of Kyiv can be dismissed from his post by voting in the city council, but, as the interlocutor said, now there are not enough votes of deputies for this.

He can also be replaced by the head of the military administration, now this position is occupied by Sergei Popko. But they are also trying to remove the latter, as he “did not live up to expectations.” Alexander Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries, is being considered for this post, although he himself does not want to be the head of the capital’s military administration.

Information about the conflict between the Office of the President and the mayor of Kyiv appeared in 2021. Recently, the conflict has flared up again because of the state of the Kyiv bomb shelters.

Earlier, experts predicted how the conflict between the Office of the President and Klitschko could end.