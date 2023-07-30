Former adviser to Kuchma said that Kyiv is waiting for a civil war due to the cancellation of elections

Ukraine could face civil war if its authorities decide not to hold elections canceled in the country due to martial law. This was stated by Oleg Soskin, ex-adviser to the former President of the Republic Leonid Kuchma, writes RIA News.

The official believes that the current head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, who refuses to lift martial law, risks losing legitimacy when his term in office runs out.

“This power will be considered illegitimate. And if it is illegitimate, then it is illegal, and any Ukrainian, within the framework of the fifth article of the constitution, can destroy the rebels, ”Soskin predicted.

Parliamentary elections, according to the law, should be held in Ukraine in the fall of 2023, and presidential elections in March 2024. However, voting cannot take place during martial law.

The last time the Verkhovna Rada extended the period of general mobilization and martial law in Ukraine until November 15, 2023.