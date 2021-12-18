The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Batkivshchyna party Aleksey Kucherenko predicted to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that the fate of the former head of state Petro Poroshenko, who left the country after being accused of high treason, would repeat itself. About it informs “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

“Now everyone should think, and, first of all, the current president of Ukraine, Mr. Zelensky, that two and a half years may pass, or how much is left there, and the same picture is absolutely not excluded,” the deputy said in an interview with the Nash TV channel.

Kucherenko added that he was “extremely unpleasant from a moral point of view” to observe the situation with Poroshenko, who in 2014 enjoyed unprecedented confidence.

Earlier, a video of Poroshenko appeared on the network on the eve of leaving the country. The footage shows how an employee of the RRG is trying to hand him a summons on the purchase of coal from Donbass, but the politician ignores him and gets into the car.

On December 17, it was reported that Poroshenko left the country and went on a tour to Turkey and Poland. It is noted that on December 18-19 he will hold a number of meetings in Turkey, and on December 20-21 he will take part in an international conference on the topic “Russia-Ukraine-NATO” in Poland.

In early October, the Ukrainian leadership suspected the country’s former president of high treason. Ukrainian law enforcement officials released the records concerning the case of Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, which, according to them, prove his guilt in treason. The ex-president also appeared on these recordings.