Zelensky, after Ukraine’s departure from Euro 2024, predicted other great victories for the country

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky predicted other great victories for Ukraine after the country’s elimination from the European Football Championship. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“A strong nation that remains united and supports each other always. Both in times of defeat and in times of victory. Today we thank the Ukrainian national football team. Despite the disappointing result, you fought for our country. Our great victories are ahead! Victory for Ukraine,” the publication says.

In the third match of the group stage, the Ukrainian team tied with the Belgium team. Thus, she scored four points and took last place in her group in Group E. The final position in the standings was determined by goal difference, since all teams scored the same number of points (four). Romania took first place, Belgium second, and Slovakia third.