Zelensky: the absence of Ukraine’s invitation to NATO will not be understood in Kyiv and the European Union

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that in Kyiv, Europe and NATO countries “they will not understand” the leadership of the alliance if the state is denied membership in the bloc. The politician predicted such a reaction in his video message published in his Telegram channel.

“Neither most Ukrainians, nor most Europeans, nor most residents of the entire NATO space will understand the leaders of the alliance unless a well-deserved political invitation is issued at this summit in Vilnius,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president assured that the country had done everything to ensure that its application for NATO membership was satisfied. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers have made a great contribution to “European and Euro-Atlantic security.”

On April 20, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the time had come when it was time for NATO to make a decision on joining the country to the alliance. The politician spoke about this during a press conference in Kyiv with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Zelenskiy added that he was invited to take part in the July summit of the alliance in Vilnius, which, in his opinion, could become “historic”.

Stoltenberg’s visit to Kyiv became known the day before. According to media reports, the trip of the Secretary General to the capital of the state is the final stage of preparation for the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine at the Ramstein air base in Germany on April 21.