Politico predicted chaos in 2024 for Zelensky due to Uranus retrograde

Politico newspaper predicted to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, chaos in 2024 due to the influence of “retrograde Uranus”.

The publication published a horoscope for world leaders. The authors of the article sarcastically said that the world has become so uncertain that “you might as well ask the stars to give a forecast for 2024.”

Journalists noted that Zelensky, an Aquarius by zodiac sign, will be influenced by the planet Uranus. In the first half of the year, politicians were advised to gamble and develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

“In the last quarter of 2024, Uranus retrograde will shake up the home and workplace, bringing some chaos,” the publication predicted, noting that after a busy and eventful start to the year, hard work and discipline will allow for success, although progress will be slower than expected .

The authors of the material in the horoscope also advised Zelensky to let go of people with whom he would have inevitable disagreements.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader said that he received a military plan for 2024 during a meeting of the headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. According to the politician, next year will be “a time of many decisions – global decisions.”