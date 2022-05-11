Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the “super power” of the Ukrainian forces against the “Russian army”.

“I am grateful to all our mother-in-law who are fighting and showing truly superhuman strength against the Russian army,” Zelensky said in his daily video speech late Tuesday night, noting that Ukrainians are fighting against “what was once the second most powerful army in the world.”

He stressed that “there is no need to create an atmosphere of specific moral pressure when certain victories are expected on a weekly and even daily basis.”

Zelensky referred to reports from Ukraine’s military leadership on Tuesday about territorial gains in the vicinity of the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian army, several towns were retaken, and it was not initially possible to verify the information independently.

“Ukrainian armed forces are doing everything to liberate our country and people… All our cities will be liberated – Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Mariupol and all other cities,” Zelensky said.