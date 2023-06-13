Kyiv (WAM)

His Excellency Vladimir Zelensky, President of the friendly Republic of Ukraine, received Her Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, heading a delegation from the country, as part of her official visit to Ukraine.

During the meeting, Her Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Deputy Head of State, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Minister of the Presidential Cabinet, to the President of Ukraine.

For his part, His Excellency conveyed his greetings to His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, and his two deputies, and his wishes to the UAE government and people for further development, growth, and progress.

During the meeting, they discussed friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, as well as developments in the humanitarian situation as a result of the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions, especially on children, within the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian support to mitigate the humanitarian impacts of the affected Ukrainian people.

His Excellency the Ukrainian President expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its wise leadership for its continuous humanitarian support to the Ukrainian people, in light of the current circumstances they are going through, noting the active role of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in order to achieve peace and stability around the world.

The state delegation included Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Salem Al Kaabi, the State Ambassador to the Republic of Ukraine, and a number of officials.

Meeting

On a related level, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi met, during the visit, with First Lady Olena Zelenska, wife of the Ukrainian President and Chairwoman of the Olena Zelenska Foundation for Charitable Organizations, where they discussed Emirati humanitarian support for caring for children affected by the Ukrainian crisis, and new rehabilitation projects for rebuilding hospitals and restoring damaged schools were presented. In addition to reviewing the developments of one of the projects that the Foundation is working on under the name “Family Orphan Homes”, which the UAE supported with $4 million to build 10 buildings that house about 100 children.

Olena Zelenska expressed her thanks to the UAE leadership, government and people for the humanitarian and relief support since the beginning of the crisis for the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries, and praised the pivotal role of the UAE in achieving peace and stability around the world.

For her part, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi affirmed that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, continues its humanitarian efforts on the Ukrainian scene, by providing 2,500 computers to help students in distance education and continue their studies, in a way that contributes to mitigating the humanitarian repercussions of the current crisis, based on its moral values. And its firm humanitarian approach on the international arena and providing aid and assistance to all peoples of the world in various circumstances.

In cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Ukraine in the country, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi delivered to the First Lady a set of letters from Ukrainian children residing in the UAE, which express hope for bonding between children.

communication

It is worth noting that the UAE continues its humanitarian and relief efforts for those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, and within this framework came the announcement of His Highness the President of the State in October 2022 of last year to provide 100 million US dollars to Ukrainian civilians, in addition to sending 3 planes carrying relief supplies, including 2520 generators. Electrical and personal supplies.

The UAE also provided urgent relief supplies to those affected through 11 relief planes, medical supplies that included 540 tons of medical and food items, and 94 tons of non-food items, in addition to sending 6 ambulances to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.