Overview: Zelensky Praises ‘Superhuman Strength’ Troops, Putin Prepares For Prolonged Conflict, US Says
These are the main developments from Tuesday evening and the night from Tuesday to Wednesday:
- The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in its daily video message praised the “superhuman strength” of its troops in their fight against the Russian army. He noted that they are fighting “what was once considered the second strongest army in the world.” Still, he said he refused to allow “any sense of euphoria” or “excessive emotions” at this stage of the war.
- The US National Intelligence Agency is taking into account that the Russian president Vladimir Putin preparing a protracted conflict in Ukraine. Director Avril Haines said in the Senate on Tuesday that he expects Russia to continue the fight after a possible victory in the eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.
- The American House of Representatives has approved a new package of more than $40 billion in aid for Ukraine, Reuters reports. The proposal was 368 to 57 votes accepted. All the no-voters were Republicans. President Joe Biden had asked Congress two weeks ago for an additional $33 billion for military and humanitarian aid, but has now decided to increase that amount. The Senate still has to vote.
