Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (45) thanked Germany on Sunday for supporting his country. He did this during a breakfast visit to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The head of state then spoke privately with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This afternoon they will fly together to Aachen, where Zelensky will receive the Charlemagne Prize.

The visit to Germany, Zelensky’s first since the beginning of the Russian invasion, began last night. “I’m already in Berlin,” he reported on Twitter at 00:36, including the most important program points for him in a nutshell. ‘Weapons. Powerful package. Antiaircraft. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Safety.’ Shortly before, he had landed at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) with a German Air Force plane. The Airbus A319 had picked him up in Rome on Saturday evening, after his visit to President Sergio Mattarella, Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis.

Once in German airspace, two Luftwaffe Eurofighters escorted the aircraft with Zelensky to Berlin. “It is a great honor for us to greet the President of Ukraine,” the Air Force’s social media team tweeted over photos of the Airbus and one of the German fighter jets.



After landing, a column of police vehicles, limousines and even an armored car gave the impression that Zelensky would be taken by road to his hotel in Berlin’s inner city, but according to German media, this was a ‘diversion’. For security reasons – the highest security level has been declared for the visit – the Ukrainian president was taken by army helicopters to the Bendlerblock, the headquarters of the German Ministry of Defense in the Tiergarten district. It is also a memorial to the military resistance against Adolf Hitler, because the assassination attempt on the Führer was prepared in the building complex at the beginning of the 1940s.

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier watches as his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky signs the guest book at his official residence Bellevue Palace in Berlin. ©AFP



Guestbook

From the defense complex, Zelensky was reportedly taken by road to a nearby hotel. The location has been kept secret for security reasons. The Ukrainian president had breakfast at around 09:00 on Sunday morning Bild am Sonntag not in his hotel, but in nearby Bellevue Castle, the official residence of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (67). The visit started with the signing of the guestbook, as can be seen on the photos.

In that guestbook, Zelensky thanked Germany for its support for Ukraine. “During the most difficult period in Ukraine’s modern history, Germany has proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, resolutely standing on the side of the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values,” Zelensky wrote in English. , as can be seen in a photo released by the office of the Federal President. “Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe.” See also Football Bundesliga: BVB cancels all tickets



Quote

During the most difficult period in Ukraine’s modern history, Germany has proven to be our true friend and reliable ally Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky also personally thanked Steinmeier. “Thank you, Mr. Federal President, for your personal support to Ukraine and your hospitality,” he wrote. The Ukrainian president then thanked the German people for their “fantastic solidarity”. In German he wrote: ‘Thank you Germany!’

©AFP



Military support

The meeting with Steinmeier was followed by a ‘reception with military honour’ by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (64). In his office on the top floor of the Federal Chancellery, with a view of the Reichstag, the two ministers spoke ‘in private’. It was almost certainly about the subjects that Zelensky briefly described in his tweet: ‘Weapons. Powerful package. Antiaircraft. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Safety.’

Volodymyr Zelensky checks his cell phone after visiting Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. ©AFP



During a joint press conference afterwards, Zelensky expressed his appreciation for the €2.7 billion milk aid package that Germany announced on Saturday. The package, the largest to date, includes the supply of air defense systems, main battle tanks and armored vehicles, artillery munitions and reconnaissance drones. “With this valuable contribution of urgently needed military equipment, we show once again that Germany takes its support seriously,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk past the military guard of honor at the Federal Chancellery. In the background the Reichstag. ©AFP



Charlemagne Prize

After lunch, Scholz and Zelensky are flown to Aachen with the German government aircraft. “The Air Force ensures that the route is safe,” it says. In the city, about 5 kilometers from Vaals, he receives the Charlemagne Prize. The prize is awarded annually to individuals or organizations for their services to promote European integration.

Aachen was the center of Charlemagne’s empire in the early Middle Ages. He is regarded as the first founder of the ‘European evening land’. Past winners include Konrad Adenauer, the first Chancellor of Germany after World War II, British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman (founding father of the European Coal and Steel Community, the ECSC) and the Commission of the European Community.

