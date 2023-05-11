Zelensky says Ukraine will need more time to prepare for counteroffensive

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) need to postpone the counter-offensive as the troops need more time to prepare – they are waiting for the delivery of Western military assistance. About this in an interview with the BBC declared President Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the head of state, Ukrainian brigades trained in NATO countries are already ready for the offensive, but the army still needs armored vehicles, which are being supplied in batches. Zelensky is confident that with what Kyiv already has, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could move forward and succeed. “But we will lose a lot of people. I think this is unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a little more time,” he said.

When exactly the Ukrainian counter-offensive, backed up by Western technology, will begin, Zelensky did not say.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that different countries are trying to seat Kyiv at the negotiating table as soon as possible on Russia’s terms.