Zelensky: positive signs in negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees “positive signals” in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, but remains skeptical about Russian promises until concrete results are achieved.

“We can say that the signals we are getting from the negotiating table are positive,” he said on Telegram and Facebook at midnight Dutch time. video message† “But those signals do not silence the Russian shells, of course we see the risks.”

Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday promised to “drasically” reduce its “military activities” in the vicinity of Kiev and Chernihiv. Deputy Minister Alexander Fomin told reporters that the decision was made because of progress in the negotiations.

Although Zelensky seems to find hope in that, he wants to see it first and then believe it. “Of course we do not trust the words of certain representatives of a state that continues to fight to destroy us, Ukrainians are not naive people,” he said in his video message. “Ukrainians have learned during the 34 days of the invasion and the eight years of war in Donbas that only a concrete result can be trusted.”

According to the Ukrainian president, there can therefore be no question of lifting international sanctions against Russia as long as the war in his country continues.