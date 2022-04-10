The President of Ukraine is clear about what is Russia’s goal and it happens not only to destroy the country of Zelenksi, but there is a greater challenge: “The Russian aggression was not intended to be limited only to Ukraine, only to the destruction of our freedom and our lives. The whole European project – that is the goal for the Russian FederationZelensky said in his daily message posted via Telegram.

And it is that the president of Ukraine, who has confessed days ago that he sees it as impossible to enter Europe now, sees how the European dream is Russia’s number 1 enemy, but also, security, “that of democracy, and the freedom of the peoples of Eastern Europe” is also in question.

“End Europe”

Zelensky added that he wants to “liberate our land from the invaders. And to ensure the security of Ukraine, and thus the security of democracy and freedom of the peoples of Eastern Europe.”

So, “Supporting Ukraine’s desire for peace is not only a moral duty of all democratic states, of all forces in Europe“. The signs of international support, moreover, are clear, and now even more visible, such as the visit made in recent hours by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, or the President of the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen. ” Your fight is our fight, Europe is on your side”, affirmed the European official.

It should be noted that the vast majority of international nations have come together to raise funds and send humanitarian aid, once again, to collaborate with the difficult situation of the Ukrainians. “I don’t see the meaning of life if I can’t stop the deaths. And this is my main mission as the leader of my people,” Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine highlights the challenge facing Europe. “Actually, it is a defense strategy for every civilized state. Put maximum pressure on Russia to restore peace and security as soon as possible, to return power to international law as soon as possible, and to avoid a catastrophe due to the use of law of force, a catastrophe that will inevitably harm everyone,” he stressed.