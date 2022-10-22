Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged on Saturday to improve the Ukrainian army’s ability to shoot down missiles, with the help of his country’s partners.
“The geographical scope of the latest intensive bombing is very wide,” Zelensky said, in his video evening speech, referring to the missile strikes targeting areas in western, central and southern Ukraine.
“Of course, we do not have the technical ability to destroy 100 percent of the missiles and attack drones. I am sure that we will achieve this gradually with the help of our partners. Currently, we are already shooting down the majority of cruise missiles and the majority of drones,” he added.
The Ukrainian president has long called on his Western allies to provide his country with air defense systems.
NATO has pledged to provide advanced anti-missile systems to Ukraine.
