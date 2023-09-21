Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s bald UN ambassador, asked to speak in an agitated manner before Wednesday’s UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine had properly begun. He found it unacceptable that the guest, President Volodymyr Zelensky, was allowed to speak first, even though he does not sit on the council.

Nebenzja, in his post since 2017, is known as an expert on UN meeting rules. Before the war, Western diplomats sometimes praised him for his professionalism. But on Wednesday he was unprepared for the verbal qualities of the temporary chairman of the meeting, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, a cross between passionate politician and sarcastic stand-up comedian.

Rama said he regretted that the issue had not been addressed in advance, but that Russia had long known that Zelensky would speak first and that everything was in accordance with the rules. This was not a “special operation” by Albania. Nebenzja was not satisfied with that: Albania is now smeared with disrespecting the Council’s rules, he pushed back.

Rama: “Stop the war, then he doesn’t have to be the first to speak.”

Nebenzja: “As chairman you should be objective.”

Rama: “You should not provoke me.”

Whereupon the Russian wanted to speak again. Rama, mock irritated: “Again?!”

Direct altercations, briefly summarized here, are extremely rare in public meetings of the V-Council. Stingy comments from the chairman are actually not allowed at all. Countries usually take turns making solemn declarations that diplomats have worked on endlessly; improvisation is discouraged. The bitter exchange about Zelensky illustrated how fierce the clashes are in the UN these days, how frosty the atmosphere in the fortress of international consultation has become.

Serrated argument

Zelensky made an argument that was self-deprecating. He refrained from attacking the person of Nebenzja. However, he wondered why the “terrorist state” of Russia still has a seat in the council, a body that is completely powerless in the face of “criminal aggression” and can only respond to the attack on its country with rhetoric.

He proposed reforming the UN Security Council, where five major powers have a veto, as part of the peace process aimed at ending the war. For example, he wants countries guilty of aggression to immediately lose the right of veto. The General Assembly, where all UN member states are represented, should be given the power to expel Russia from the UN Council. “It is impossible to end the war if all actions are vetoed by the aggressor.”

Support for Ukraine is also support for the principles of the UN Charter, which, among other things, establishes the territorial integrity of countries, he said. In accordance with that principle, Kyiv demands the complete withdrawal of Russian troops behind the 1991 borders. Russia must then return the occupied parts of the Donbas and Crimea, which it took in 2014.

“Much of the world sees the truth behind this war,” he said. “It is a criminal and unprovoked act of aggression by Russia aimed at conquering Ukrainian territory.”

Outrageous accusations

While Zelensky spoke, Nebenzha played with his phone. Only well after Zelensky had left the meeting room did Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov enter.

He quickly repeated the outrageous accusations against the West that he has repeatedly made in recent months. In essence, it means that the West staged a coup in Kyiv in order to install a Western regime. Russia therefore had to take action against the “Nazi regime” in Kyiv. He called on the US to instruct Kyiv to open negotiations with Russia.

An altercation in the UN Council will probably not bring peace any closer, but it did make it clear how incredibly large the gap is that must be bridged in order to reach a peace settlement. There were calls from many quarters on Wednesday to find a way to peace, including China.

But the problem remains that, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted, a settlement must be sustainable. “We must be wary of false solutions that only bear the name ‘peace’. Because peace without freedom is equal to oppression, peace without justice is called a diktat.”