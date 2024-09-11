Speaking at Kyiv’s annual Crimean Platform event, Zelensky said it was important for Ukraine to present the plan to its allies before a second international peace summit he wants to hold later this year.

He added that the plan, “if supported by partners, will make it easier for Ukraine to force Russia to end the war.”

“What is the purpose of this plan? It is a significant strengthening of Ukraine’s power, and in my opinion, it will have a psychological and political impact on Russia’s decision to end this war,” he continued.

Zelensky first spoke about the plan last month, saying he wanted to discuss it with Biden and his two potential successors after the US presidential election in November.

Zelensky is expected to head to the UN General Assembly later this month.

The United States and Britain pledged an additional $1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine on Wednesday during a visit by their foreign ministers to Kiev, where Ukrainian officials renewed calls for Western-supplied missiles to be used against targets deeper inside Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced more than $700 million in humanitarian aid, while British Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed that his country would provide another $782 million in aid and loan guarantees.