Zelensky instructed Shmyhal to deal with harassment of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to address the problem of harassment of women in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). His address is conveyed by TASS.

The president reportedly contacted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and instructed him to “comprehensively address issues in electronic petitions and their violations.”

Earlier it became known that about 75 thousand women are fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They hold various positions: from snipers and drone operators to combatants.