The head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to check the readiness of the troops to perform tasks in the zone of the military operation in Donbass.

Representatives of the office of the President of the country, the NSDC apparatus and the Ministry of Defense are involved in it, reported on the website of the Ukrainian leader.

The purpose of the inspection is to determine the effectiveness of measures for the comprehensive support of units by the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

She should also identify factors that negatively affect the state of readiness.

Based on the results of the check, which has been held since February 2, a report will be prepared for the President of Ukraine with proposals for building up the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

At the end of January, it was reported that the Ombudsman for the Protection of the State Language of Ukraine Taras Kremin proposed to create conditions for the “gentle Ukrainization” of Donbass.