President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on increasing the size of the army by 100 thousand people, reports UNIAN.

The decree was signed right during the President’s speech in the Verkhovna Rada, where he came to open the session. As writes Country.ua, the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will increase by 100 thousand people in three years, 20 new brigades will be created. Zelensky said that the military would raise salaries and provide them with housing.

In addition, it is planned to increase the service life of contractors. “This is the start of the country’s transition to a professional army, not because there will be a war soon, but because there will be peace,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Ukrainian army is better prepared today than in 2014. “Now it’s a big army. Better prepared, better managed,” he said.

In recent months, statements have been made in Kiev and in the West about the threat of a Russian invasion. Moscow categorically denies accusations of aggressive intentions.