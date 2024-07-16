Ukraine Open to Peace Talks with Russia? President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares a new summit and opens up – at least apparently – to Russia with the invitation to participate in the summit, scheduled for November. “I believe that there should be Russian representatives at the second summit,” he said yesterday at a press conference in Kiev, where – sensing the wind of change in Washington ahead of the November elections – he officially invited Moscow to take part in the event after the one in Switzerland last June. A month ago, the event was attended by delegations from 92 countries, but not Russia, which was involved in the war.

So far, there have been no signals from Vladimir Putin from Moscow after Zelensky’s message. The Kremlin says it has not understood what the Ukrainian president, whom Russia considers not legitimate to govern without elections, has in mind. “The first peace summit was not a peace summit at all. So we need to understand what Zelensky has in mind,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Zvezda.

But What does the outstretched hand of the Kiev leader to the Russian enemy mean? Analysts and experts analyze the message.

Analyst Gaiani: “Zelensky? Face reality”

”After meeting Orban, who I think brought him Trump’s peace plan, Zelensky, looking realistically at the situation both on a diplomatic and military level, finally understood that a peace negotiation must be done with the enemy”, he told Adnkronos Gianandrea Gaiani, military strategy expert and director of Analisi Difesa.

”An issue that I think still eludes the European Union. We saw the conference, almost a joke, in Lucerne where they tried to talk about peace in Ukraine without even inviting the Russians. Another episode that puts Europe on the margins of any role in this crisis, despite the fact that this war affects us directly. After everything we are suffering, Europe is much weaker than two years ago, it is much more fragile economically, it no longer has an autonomous strategic dimension, it is a vassal of the United States. Suffice it to say that in two and a half years no initiative to find an agreement in this conflict has started from European territory. The only one that starts is that of Orban, in fact it is ostracized”.

”Zelensky looks reality in the face, he knows well that the military situation is terrible, the Russians are advancing every day, slowly but systematically on almost all fronts. His is a necessary reality check. If we add to this the prospect of a possible Trump presidency, also for the previous experience in the White House where not only did he not start a single war but he closed one, the one in Afghanistan, We know clearly that he wants to close this conflict in Ukraine, he said it himself and his vice president in pectore reiterates it. With Trump the scenario will change rapidly. Zelensky he is no longer legitimized by the vote, given that his presidency has expired and he has a much lower consensus than in the past, pragmatically must take into account that the alternative to negotiating is total defeat. If today in a negotiation the Russians would demand 4 regions and Kiev’s neutrality with respect to NATO, in six months they could demand much more.”

General Bertolini: “Openness is the minimum, but Putin will not give in for a plate of lentils”

“The fact of opening up to Russia’s participation in a forthcoming peace negotiation seems to me the least we can do. Zelensky has acknowledged that the peace conference in Switzerland was a bit of a flop because it did not have the unanimous solidarity he was hoping for”, he commented to Adnkronos General Marco Bertolini, former commander of the Joint Operations Command.

“There are several countries that have not signed the final document, and this was a sign of caution on the part of the countries that agreed with respect to the slogan ‘we are with Ukraine to the bitter end’. Then he realized that other initiatives are starting to emerge, such as that of Orban, which was immediately dismissed as a private initiative, but I don’t think he went to Moscow only as president of Hungary, given that shortly before he had been to Mar-a-Lago to talk to Trump. The international scene seems destined to change, as well as the attitude towards Ukraine,” he added.

”We need to see how Russia will take it. I think it fears delaying maneuvers, an attempt to just go for a ceasefire that would only serve to give Ukraine a breather. Russia does not simply want to win in Ukraine but wants to redefine a general peace agreement that sees the involvement of Europe, the United States and China to redefine international relations. Having just one or two more provinces in Ukraine I do not think is the objective. It wants a multipolar world in which Russia is one of the protagonists. In this context, Ukraine is only one piece of a much larger mosaic.”

For Bertolini, “without a formal agreement that commits all interlocutors to remain within their own areas of influence, Putin is not having it. He is now in a position of strength: he is winning on the fieldthen there is a prospect of a change at the top in the United States that could lead to a different attitude towards this war. Giving in at this time simply for a bowl of lentils, for a ceasefire, I don’t think it suits him. If he is invited he will probably participate in a peace conference but his objective is to arrive at a new international architecture, in which there are formal commitments to remain in their own areas of influence so that Russia can pursue its interests, China its interests as well as the United States and Europe”.

General Tricarico: “The West should seize the opportunity for a serious agreement”

”The irreducibility of the partnership, which has so far been insensitive to any stimulus aimed at creating the conditions for a negotiation, seems to be finally crumbling. The fact that the opening then comes from Zelensky himself can only be the premise for the beginning of a serious path of agreement and cessation of hostilities. The Western world can only seize the opportunity and work to accompany the Ukrainians towards conditions of suspension of hostilities that are dignified and shared by the other party with equal availability’, the words to Adnkronos of General Leonardo Tricarico, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and current president of the Icsa Foundationcommenting on the Ukrainian president’s openness to Russia for peace negotiations.

”It is difficult to say how much the negotiating window is related to the US electoral deadline and to the fear that the new administration could impose unfair conditions, perhaps agreed with Putin, over the heads of the Ukrainians, as happened when the US decided to leave Afghanistan and reached an agreement directly with the Taliban, keeping the legitimate government of Kabul out of the talks. It would not be at all incredible if the script were to repeat itself, and perhaps this is the reason that convinced Zelensky to try, before the end of the regulation time, to involve the Russians in a negotiation that we all hope will come to a successful conclusion. It would be simply irresponsible if someone today were to raise an objection that could hinder the Ukrainians’ limited but certain openness to peace talks.”