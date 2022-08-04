Zelensky and same-sex marriages, a “summer trickery to gain some other missile or weapon from those foolish Westerners who, as is well known, drink everything”

We all know by now the man who -dressed in a greenish military summer T-shirt from Cecchignola’s corporal- performs on behalf of the cameras at any time of day or night. He is the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who by profession before (?) did the comic complete with series on Netflix and then people took it (sadly) seriously it has truly elected Presidentlike in a horror movie.

Until just before the outbreak of war he was in serious trouble with his national but also international public opinion, for those four cats who knew him.

Nicola Porro on his blog some time ago he went down hard talking openly about serious allegations of corruption and dangerous friendshipsas emerged in the so-called Pandora papersthe result of a study conducted by a multitude of international investigative journalists.

In short, not just the man in the green shirt but some of his close associates were also heavily accused of bribery of a network of offshore companies located in tax havens.

However, it is shrewd Zelensky, he passed on an image of a good, meek and reliable person and so he managed, at least initially, to manipulate world public opinion. On the other hand, if there had been no war, he would have ended up on trial.

This certainly does not mean that Russia does not have its responsibilities, but it is always necessary evaluate the picture in its complexitywithout those easy simplifications which then reserve sad consequences.

If not then the Ukrainian Azov battalion is thought to be a bit like our Meritorious – forgetting that the UN and the OSCE have accused him of war crimes and torture and that his Nazi symbol is the Wolfsangel, the “wolf trap” – and that’s it.

Zelensky’s latest is that he is considering recognizing civil unions for homosexuals.

Beautiful, holy and just thing.

A strange move, however, during a war in progress on its territory. It would not seem like an essential commitment in this difficult moment. Yet ‘o President pulled it out by recovering an unlikely “petition” on line probably written by his loved ones (a great one). What good is it? The only thing that comes to mind is that it is the usual captatio benevolentiae of the Ukrainian comedian to fool some Westerners on human and civil rights.

The US is very fond of these things and since the support of the USA is fundamental, maybe Zelensky has done the math of the servant and has launched the hook that many have already taken the bait.

In fact, going to understand how things really are, it turns out that the supposed civil union of gays is still on God’s mindgiven that beyond the propaganda “the Constitution cannot be changed with a war in progress”, As Zelensky promptly did his best to let us know. There Ukrainian card then, as the comedian promptly reiterates, is for marriages between a man and a woman, clearer than that. And therefore it is a question of summer floundering to gain some other missile or weapon from those foolish Westerners who – as is well known – drink everything.

Subscribe to the newsletter

