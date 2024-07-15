Bringing Russia to the table for a peace summit within the year: this is the proposal made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, certain that he can reach the goal of a negotiating summit in November. So, close to the vote in the United States that will indicate who will be the tenant of the White House for the next 4 years. And if it were to be Donald Trump, as the numerous polls of the last few hours seem to indicate, Kiev “has no worries”, because “the majority of Republicans support us”, said the Ukrainian leader in a long press conference in Kiev. “We will work together. I am not worried about this,” Zelensky assured, referring to the tycoonwho has promised to end the war even before he takes office in January 2025. The peace summit open to Russia will be preceded by three further international events“At the end of July or beginning of August there will be a first meeting at the level of ministers and national security advisers,” Zelensky announced. The theme of the summit is energy security and it will be held «most likely» in Doha, Qatar.

In August, the plan includes a meeting in Turkey on “freedom of navigation and food safety.” Finally, in September, in Canada, the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children who ended up in Russia, “kidnapped” according to Kiev, “secured” according to Moscow, will be put on the table. If these three meetings lead to results, the Ukrainian leader said, it will be possible to proceed with the development of a ten-point plan, and start the preparation “of a second peace summit, in which I think Russian representatives should participate.” Moscow, for now, is silent. The first peace summit called by Kiev was held in mid-June in Switzerland, without the Russians.

The final declaration was not signed by a large group of guests, from Armenia to Brazil, passing through India, Jordan, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the Vatican and even Saudi Arabia, among others. And perhaps significantly in this context, the second summit – according to the Ukrainian press – should be celebrated in Riyadh. Meanwhile, on the ground, a conflict with ultra-modern features continues, marked by the massive use of drones and new-generation missiles, but at the same time antiquated.characterized by infantry sorties and retreats with opposing artillery taking center stage. Skirmishes have continued around Kharkiv over the past 24 hours, where however the northern front – Zelensky said – is now an “insurmountable obstacle” for the Russians, forced to act on multiple lines due to the strengthened defenses throughout the sector.

To know more