Bringing Russia to the table for a peace summit within the year: this is the proposal made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, certain that he can reach the goal of a negotiating summit in November. So, close to the vote in the United States that will indicate who will be the tenant of the White House for the next 4 years. And if it were to be Donald Trump, as the numerous polls of the last few hours seem to indicate, Kiev “has no worries”, because “the majority of Republicans support us”, said the Ukrainian leader in a long press conference in Kiev. “We will work together. I am not worried about this,” Zelensky assured, referring to the tycoonwho has promised to end the war even before he takes office in January 2025. The peace summit open to Russia will be preceded by three further international events“At the end of July or beginning of August there will be a first meeting at the level of ministers and national security advisers,” Zelensky announced. The theme of the summit is energy security and it will be held «most likely» in Doha, Qatar.
In August, the plan includes a meeting in Turkey on “freedom of navigation and food safety.” Finally, in September, in Canada, the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children who ended up in Russia, “kidnapped” according to Kiev, “secured” according to Moscow, will be put on the table. If these three meetings lead to results, the Ukrainian leader said, it will be possible to proceed with the development of a ten-point plan, and start the preparation “of a second peace summit, in which I think Russian representatives should participate.” Moscow, for now, is silent. The first peace summit called by Kiev was held in mid-June in Switzerland, without the Russians.
The final declaration was not signed by a large group of guests, from Armenia to Brazil, passing through India, Jordan, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the Vatican and even Saudi Arabia, among others. And perhaps significantly in this context, the second summit – according to the Ukrainian press – should be celebrated in Riyadh. Meanwhile, on the ground, a conflict with ultra-modern features continues, marked by the massive use of drones and new-generation missiles, but at the same time antiquated.characterized by infantry sorties and retreats with opposing artillery taking center stage. Skirmishes have continued around Kharkiv over the past 24 hours, where however the northern front – Zelensky said – is now an “insurmountable obstacle” for the Russians, forced to act on multiple lines due to the strengthened defenses throughout the sector.
Top Republican Party Official: ‘Trump Will Talk To Putin Without Mediators’
US presidential candidate Donald Trump is ready to start a dialogue with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to resolve the conflict in Ukraine without mediators. This was told to the correspondent of Tass by a senior official of the Republican Party, who was present at the party’s national convention in Milwaukee, where Trump’s official nomination as a presidential candidate was recently announced. “He will definitely start a dialogue with Putin and he will do it without intermediaries,” the agency’s interlocutor stressed, answering a question about Trump’s readiness to start a dialogue with Putin on Ukraine. “Now the Democrats are not conducting any negotiations with Russia. Of course, there must be someone who will start negotiations so that you, Russia and Ukraine, can reach some kind of agreement,” the agency’s interlocutor stressed, answering in the affirmative when asked whether that person will be Trump. The official expressed the opinion that NATO should not be present in Ukraine, the conflict should be resolved through negotiations. “It is not necessary for NATO to be in Ukraine, we need dialogue, and if it starts, we can all reach an agreement on how to overcome the conflict in Ukraine,” the agency’s interlocutor noted.
Portugal’s Council of State Confirms Support for Ukraine
This afternoon, the Council of State meeting was held in Lisbon, at the Belém Palace, seat of the Presidency of the Republic, which had been called by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to take stock of the recent NATO summit in Washington and the peace conference held in Switzerland a month ago. The agenda included the situation in Ukraine and, from what has emerged so far, it was an opportunity to reiterate the 220 million euro aid promised by the Portuguese government to Kiev by the end of the year. The Portuguese Council of State is a consultative body of the President of the Republic and is composed, among others, of former presidents of the Republic, the governors of the autonomous regions of the Azores and Madeira, various public figures appointed by the President and political representatives elected by Parliament. This was the first meeting attended by representatives elected by the new Parliament that emerged from the elections of March 10. Among them, the leader of the far-right party Chega, André Ventura, in violation of protocol, immediately made statements upon leaving the meeting to reiterate that there is general consensus on support for Ukraine: “I think it is important to note that on essential issues we have a broad consensus in the Portuguese parliamentary system, as in the case of the war in Ukraine,” he told journalists present.
Kiev: “Air alert in several Ukrainian regions due to missile threat”
In the evening, the Ukrainian Air Force announced an air raid alert in most regions of Ukraine due to the missile threat. “Attention! Missile danger in the areas where an air raid alert has been declared,” it reads. This is reported by Ukrainska Pravda.
